Conspiracy to delete additional 50-60L voters’ names in Karnataka: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that the BJP and JDS leaders were conspiring to delete the names of an additional 50-60 lakh voters from the electoral rolls in the state by submitting prefilled Form-7 through their party workers.

He said this number is in addition to 1.07 crore voter names deleted and 45 lakh voters receiving notices over so-called discrepancies.

Calling it the biggest criminal conspiracy, the CM said that thousands of Form-7s have been submitted by BJP workers and leaders in every constituency targeting minorities, SC, ST and Backward Classes voters. “Each of them submitted 50 to 200 applications illegally. Form-7 has been printed in BJP’s office containing complete details of voters, including their names, addresses and EPIC numbers,” Shivakumar told reporters.

He said Karnataka was the first state to raise the issue of Vote Chori.

Shivakumar said that after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, names of more than 1 crore voters were deleted and around 45 lakh people received notices. “Other than this, now they are also trying to remove SC, ST, minorities, and OBC voters. We extended all possible cooperation.

But now, in the name of Form-7, a big conspiracy is being played out. Prefilled Form-7 applications containing voters’ details are being distributed in bulk to party workers in every Assembly constituency. We want to know which agency has supplied these forms?” Shivakumar said, claiming that each person was given between 70 and 200 forms and thousands of people have received such forms across the state. “We estimate that around 50 lakh names could be targeted,” the CM said.