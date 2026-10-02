Dissolve Assembly, face people over drought: BY Vijayendra to CM Shivakumar

BANGARPET/KGF: BJP state president BY Vijayendra challenged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to dissolve the Assembly and go before the people, rather than blame the Union government for not providing funds to manage the severe drought in the state.
Addressing the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Yatra in Bangarpet and KGF, he alleged the Congress government is struggling to implement its guarantees. He claimed the government is issuing licences to open liquor shops in every nook and corner, aiming to collect ` 45,000 crore from the Excise department, and even allowing the sale of liquor in grocery stores.
Vijayendra also alleged that a Congress MLA wrote to the CM, alleging that ministers demand 8% commission on public works, which is proof that the State Government is bankrupt and corruption is rampant. He recalled that when Yediyurappa was CM, an incentive of `2 per litre of milk was announced to encourage dairy farming, but the current government is plotting to cut this benefit; he demanded an increase of `5 instead.
He stated that while PM Modi strives for corruption-free governance, the state Congress government is doing the opposite, and appears to be governing solely for the benefit of the corrupt. He urged Congress leaders to adopt Modi’s vision for national development.
He said CM Shivakumar lacks concern for Dalits, treating them merely as a vote bank, and alleged that Dalits have been betrayed by the diversion of Rs 55,000 crore originally earmarked for SC/ST community development, towards the guarantee schemes.
He clarified that the BJP’s padayatra (march) against this issue was not for political gain but a genuine protest. Observing that people of the state are fed up with the corrupt Congress administration and desire change, he remarked that the Congress government’s cup of sins is full and the BJP is certain to return to power in 2028.
He advised party workers to set aside internal differences and focus on strengthening the organisation. Earlier, he performed puja at Kudalamalae Vinayaka temple, and was welcomed in Bangarpet and KGF by former MP S Muniswamy, former MLA Y Sampangi, Kodihalli Manjunath Gowda, BV Mahesh and others.