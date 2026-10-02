Karnataka: Four vehicles launched to boost blood supply network

BENGALURU: Health Minister UT Khader on Thursday inaugurated four blood collection and transportation vehicles to strengthen the four government blood centres established as Regional Centres of Excellence (RCOE) to ensure timely availability of adequate, safe and quality blood across the state.

The four blood centres are at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru; VIMS, Ballari; Wenlock District Hospital, Mangaluru; and KIMS, Hubballi. Through these centres, blood and blood components are supplied to district and taluk hospitals, community health centres, blood storage units and other hospitals in need of blood in their respective regions.

The system is aimed at reducing regional disparities in blood availability by facilitating transportation from areas with surplus supplies to those facing shortages. The centres hold importance for patients suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell disease and anaemia, who require regular access to safe blood. They will also support in cases of medical emergencies.