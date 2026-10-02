Karnataka teams in majority at women-only ideathon

BENGALURU: The Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College (MLAC) for Women, in collaboration with the Dayanand Sagar Entrepreneurship, Research and Business Incubation (DERBI) Foundation, will host a national ideathon on October 8 and 9. The event is being organised for women entrepreneurs across India to pitch their ideas to an expert jury. Out of the 62 teams shortlisted from across the country, 42 are from Karnataka.

The 24-hour ideathon – called m-YUKTI – received more than 200 applications from 11 states across the country. A total of 98 teams from Karnataka had applied, out of whom 42 were selected. Each selected team will present their ideas under one of three themes – safety and empowerment of women and children, climate sustainability and inclusive technology.

The total prize pool for the ideathon will be Rs 1.5 lakhs. The winning team will receive Rs 25,000, with the teams coming up second and third receiving Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Two consolation prizes per theme will also be awarded.

“We will incubate interesting projects, and train them for programmes like the state government’s (flagship startup funding and mentorship initiative) ELEVATE,” said Derbi Foundation’s chief executive officer Sathyanarayana BV.