Karnataka working towards boosting power security strategy: Minister KJ George

BENGALURU: Karnataka is working towards strengthening its long-term power security strategy by expanding its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), accelerating solarisation of agricultural feeders under KUSUM-C and implementing the Chief Minister’s Solar Agriculture Scheme, Energy Minister KJ George said on Thursday.

The minister said the energy department has a multi-pronged approach to boost power availability, particularly during peak demand, while increasing the contribution of renewable energy sources.

“Steps to build energy-storage capacity as an important component of its long-term power-security strategy are being taken. The BESS will provide greater flexibility in managing peak demand and integrating renewable energy into the grid. The BESS projects are being implemented through KPTCL and KREDL,” George said.

Officials from the department, who attended a meeting with George, said under the KPTCL programme, projects to generate 500MW/1,000MWh are at various stages of implementation. Also, KREDL is pursuing a 250MW solar project with 1,100MWh of BESS at Pavagada Solar Park. Another 900MWh BESS project comprising 250MW/500MWh at Kushtagi and 200MW/400MWh at Huliyurdurga will be taken up.

Referring to KUSUM-C, George said the state has made progress in solarising agricultural feeders and ESCOMs have been directed to accelerate commissioning.