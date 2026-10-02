MRPL announces Rs 1.2cr for family of worker killed in refinery fire in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Thursday announced a financial assistance package of around Rs 1.2 crore for the family of contract worker Manish Karkada, who was killed in the fire that broke out at the refinery’s Coker Hydrotreater Unit (CHTU) on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the management expressed profound grief over the death of Karkada and extended its condolences to his family.

While stating that no financial assistance could compensate for the loss of a precious life, the MRPL said it decided to provide Rs 90 lakh as financial support to the bereaved family. In addition, the family would receive about Rs 10 lakh under the Group Term Life Insurance (GTLI) scheme and Rs 20 lakh under the Workmen Compensation Policy (WCP), taking the total financial assistance and insurance benefits to approximately Rs 1.20 crore.

The MRPL also said it was working on extending Mediclaim insurance coverage for the secondary workforce, including contract workers. It said a proposal was being drafted and was under discussion. The plan would be finalised after consultations with the Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta and the Deputy Commissioner, and the process was expected to be completed within four weeks.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of contractual workers boycotted work and staged a protest in front of the MRPL urging the management to fulfil their various demands.

In a statement issued after a condolence meeting, the protestors demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation, permanent employment for a member of the deceased’s family and medical insurance for workers who are not covered under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme. Moodbidri MLA Umanatha Kotian was present at the protest site.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Manish Karkada was held at CSI Amman Memorial Church, Haleyangadi, which was attended by hundreds of people.