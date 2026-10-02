Plaint against NICE chief Ashok Kheny over remarks on Siddaganga seer

TUMAKURU: A complaint has been filed with the Tumakuru district police against NICE chief Ashok Kheny, accusing him of making allegedly false and derogatory remarks about late Siddaganga seer Dr Sri Shivakumara Swamiji. Vijayasena state president Deepak submitted a written complaint to the Tumakuru Superintendent of Police, seeking legal action against Kheny. The complainant alleged that Kheny had made the remarks about the seer during a recent interview with a private news channel.

According to the complaint, Kheny had allegedly made statements that were intended to malign the reputation of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji and Siddaganga Mutt. Deepak alleged that the statements had hurt the religious sentiments of devotees of the seer.

The complainant further alleged that Kheny had made the statements for personal publicity and demanded that legal action be initiated against him for allegedly spreading false information about the seer.

Speaking to reporters, Deepak demanded that Kheny tender an unconditional public apology for his remarks.

He warned that if Kheny failed to apologise, devotees and supporters would launch a protest against him.