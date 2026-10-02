Swachh ritual: Villagers sweep homes clean, offer waste to deity in Uttara Kannada

HONNAVAR(UTTARA KANNADA): Gandhi Jayanti is synonymous with cleanliness drives, ever since Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014.

Uttara Kannada has been doing it differently for centuries. This time of the year, villagers clear out their homes in a bid to keep them free of diseases and epidemics.

Unused and discarded household stuff is bundled up as the villagers wait for Vadagalajji, the mobile goddess who goes to every village along the coast, accepting them.

On September 5, the villagers of Karki in Honnavar taluk in Uttara Kannada, the cleanest and greenest district, gathered outside their village on National Highway-66 near a temple.

Women applied vermillion and turmeric, put on green bangles, and made offerings of saree and coconut to a deity on the roadside.

They brought various dishes as offerings, while people threw live fowl and salt. Along with this, were offerings of waste and unused products in a huge heap.