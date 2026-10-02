Tourism department, KSTDC, JLR to sponsor cricket teams, says minister KJ George

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Tourism Department, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) will sponsor Karnataka’s men’s, women’s cricket teams and various age-group state cricket teams, said Energy and Tourism Minister KJ George on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the sponsorship and jersey unveiling event organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), George said partnerships would be taken up under the Active Karnataka initiative, which is aimed at creating a connection between sports and tourism.

George said, the objective is to promote tourism through sports and create new opportunities. “When Karnataka teams play across the country, the state’s name reaches millions of people. We want to use the platform to showcase Karnataka’s tourist destinations, culture and unique experiences,” he said.

Karnataka has produced outstanding cricketers, and partnerships will support and encourage young talent. Karnataka tourism will also gain wider visibility through them, George said. “We will also explore opportunities such as match-linked travel packages, sports tourism and sporting events at tourism destinations,” George said.