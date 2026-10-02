True change cannot be achieved sans comprehensive poll reform: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that true societal change cannot be achieved without comprehensive electoral reform. He said the influence of money, caste, and liquor in today’s elections has made it increasingly difficult for honest, poor, and intelligent individuals, as well as those driven by a desire for social service, to enter politics.

Speaking at former Chief Minister J. H. Patel’s birth anniversary event in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah emphasised that electoral reform is not an issue concerning any single party or individual and it involves the future of democracy. He urged all political parties, the general public, activists, and social workers to discuss the matter with an open mind.

He said the public no longer believes claims by politicians that they contest elections strictly within the spending limits prescribed by the Election Commission of India. The current electoral system inevitably pushes politicians toward corruption, he said.

Siddaramaiah said when he contested the Assembly election for the first time in 1983, George Fernandes had given him Rs 10,000. When he visited villages, people themselves would contribute Rs 200 or Rs 500 towards the campaign, and that entire election was concluded with a budget of around Rs 63,000, he said, adding that the electoral system has changed completely in the years since.

Several attempts have been made in the past to reform the electoral system, he said, adding that serious consideration should be given to implementing a system where the government bears election expenses.