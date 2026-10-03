BJP files plaint against Karnataka CM, ministers

BENGALURU: Karnataka unit of the BJP has lodged an official complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, seeking registration of an FIR against Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and arrest of those who allegedly violated rules by holding a protest at the office premises of the Chief Electoral Officer. The BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, met the city’s top cop on Friday. They demanded that an FIR be registered immediately.
Alleging that the police were delaying registration of the FIR, the BJP leaders staged a protest on the steps of the Commissioner’s office. Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh came out of his office and pacified the BJP leaders.
Following this, the BJP leaders withdrew their protest.
Speaking to reporters later, Ashoka said, “The Election Commission is a constitutional institution. The Supreme Court has ordered that protests should not be held against it. Despite this, the Chief Minister and ministers staged a protest, violating the order. We have demanded that a case be registered against them. We are staging this protest because the Commissioner has not taken action.”
According to the BJP, a High Court order prohibits dharnas and protests at public places in Bengaluru, except at Freedom Park.
The BJP leaders alleged that holding a protest inside the premises of the Election Commission, a constitutional and independent institution, by the Chief Minister and ministers without obtaining prior permission amounted to contempt of court and a violation of the law.
The BJP delegation urged the police department to maintain transparency in handling the matter. It sought clarification on who had granted permission for the protest and whether any written permission had been issued. The complaint also sought the public release of the complete CCTV footage of the incident, details of the police security arrangements and a report on the action taken by the authorities.
The BJP further demanded immediate legal action against those responsible for allegedly violating the rules.
The jurisdictional Halasuru Gate police have taken a case against those Congress workers who were protesting on the road in front of the CEO’s office on Thursday. “The case was registered on Thursday. No case has been registered against any Congress leaders who were protesting inside the compound of the Chief Electoral Officer,” said the police.