BJP files plaint against Karnataka CM, ministers

BENGALURU: Karnataka unit of the BJP has lodged an official complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, seeking registration of an FIR against Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and arrest of those who allegedly violated rules by holding a protest at the office premises of the Chief Electoral Officer. The BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, met the city’s top cop on Friday. They demanded that an FIR be registered immediately.

Alleging that the police were delaying registration of the FIR, the BJP leaders staged a protest on the steps of the Commissioner’s office. Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh came out of his office and pacified the BJP leaders.

Following this, the BJP leaders withdrew their protest.

Speaking to reporters later, Ashoka said, “The Election Commission is a constitutional institution. The Supreme Court has ordered that protests should not be held against it. Despite this, the Chief Minister and ministers staged a protest, violating the order. We have demanded that a case be registered against them. We are staging this protest because the Commissioner has not taken action.”

According to the BJP, a High Court order prohibits dharnas and protests at public places in Bengaluru, except at Freedom Park.

The BJP leaders alleged that holding a protest inside the premises of the Election Commission, a constitutional and independent institution, by the Chief Minister and ministers without obtaining prior permission amounted to contempt of court and a violation of the law.