India seeing conflict between for & against Gandhism: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: “There are two ideologies in this country. One is the family that has accepted Gandhian principles; the other is the group that opposes Gandhism. The country is witnessing the conflict between these two,” said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday.

As part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, Shivakumar offered floral tributes to Gandhi’s portrait near the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, honoured pourakarmikas at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, unveiled a Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Pillar at the Government Arts College, and spoke at the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award ceremony at Gandhi Bhavan.

“Gandhiji is like the soul of India: a great personality who gave the message of peace and coexistence to the world. No political party should hesitate to accept Gandhiji’s ideology. Today’s generation must seriously discuss this matter,” said Shivakumar.

The chief minister also alluded to Gandhi, saying that he imbibed his philosophy of fearlessness. “Just as Mahatma Gandhi said, ‘To be free, one must first be fearless,’ I am not someone who gets scared when doing any work. When we read Gandhi’s letter to Hitler, we understand his message of peace. He conveyed the monumental message that violence should never be our goal,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar also mentioned the Gandhi family’s lineage, and its enduring legacy in the Indian polity, saying, “This is the party that brought freedom to the country. Rajiv Gandhi said that leaders should be nurtured from the panchayat level up to Parliament, and that a true leader is one who creates leaders. We are all working toward nurturing leaders.”

He added that his induction into politics was also through a Gandhian, S Kariyappa.