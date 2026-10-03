Karnataka HC pulls up bank for acting against flat buyer for builder’s blunder

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against a borrower by the State Bank of India (SBI) accusing him of not repaying his loan for a flat which he had booked, but was sold to another buyer by the builder in violation of the tripartite agreement.

“This court is constrained to observe that the action of the bank in setting the criminal machinery in motion against the petitioner-customer, in the facts and circumstances of the present case, is wholly unwarranted and deserves to be deprecated. A financial institution, particularly a public sector bank, is expected to act with due care and circumspection before invoking the criminal process against a customer,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj observed.