'Submitting Form 7 is not a crime': Karnataka LoP Ashoka urges DGP to stop cases against BJP workers

BENGALURU: Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Saturday urged DGP M A Saleem to stop registering criminal cases against BJP leaders and workers over Form-7 applications seeking the deletion of allegedly ineligible voters from electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Submitting a memorandum to the DGP, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government was pressuring the police to take action against BJP workers. He maintained that filing Form-7 applications to seek deletion of ineligible names from electoral rolls was a legal right.

"Submitting Form 7 is not a crime. It is the Election Commission, not the police station, that has to determine the truth and validity of a voter," Ashoka told reporters.

His remarks came amid a political row over the alleged misuse of Form-7 during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his Cabinet colleagues had on Thursday met Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar and complained about the alleged misuse of Form-7 applications to delete voters from the electoral rolls.

Form 7 is an application form for filing objections to the proposed inclusion or deletion of a name from the existing electoral rolls.

Shivakumar and the ministers had sat on the steps of the CEO's office, saying they would not leave until a favourable decision was taken on their demand to check the alleged misuse.

He had accused the BJP of targeting minorities, Dalits and Scheduled Tribes through Form-7 applications and alleged that some people were filing applications on behalf of others to get their names deleted.