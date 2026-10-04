Congress starts from where it lost in 2023 Karnataka assembly polls

Decibel levels in Karnataka politics are rising swiftly. Political parties appear to have moved into election mode, nearly 18 months before the 2028 assembly polls.

Determined to break the four-decade-old jinx of the incumbent government not returning to power in the state, the ruling Congress seems to be running at double speed in its preparations for the assembly elections. The party’s district units have been revamped based on feedback from local workers. State leaders have hit the ground running with “Bharat Jodo 2.0” to mobilize workers in 84 assembly constituencies where the party lost in the last elections.

They are also aggressively pursuing the campaign against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters. A series of other initiatives, including the formation of Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committees at the gram panchayat and ward levels to bolster the organisation at the grassroots, has also been undertaken.

The stated purpose of the guarantee committees, with six members in each of the 5,927 gram panchayats and wards in city corporations, is to ensure effective implementation of the five flagship guarantee schemes.

At the same time, it is a political move to reward thousands of party workers with some positions. Since the schemes with budgetary allocations of over Rs 50,000 crore reach beneficiaries directly, the Gram Panchayat and Ward-level committees have little or no role in their implementation, except to bolster the government and party’s image. Officials are responsible for ensuring effective implementation of the schemes, and committees have already been formed at the state, district and taluk levels to monitor it.