From fat to fit: Sahebalal Chapparband's inspiring journey

VIJAYAPURA: At an age when many people begin to slow down, cut back on strenuous physical activity and settle into a less-demanding routine, Sahebalal Chapparband is doing just the opposite.
At 55, the Nidagundi-based gym trainer spends nearly five hours a day working out, determined to keep himself physically fit. His fitness journey, however, did not begin with a dream of becoming a bodybuilder, but started with a simple desire to lose weight.
Now, after years of rigorous workout and disciplined diet, he has transformed himself from a man weighing 105 kg into a competitive bodybuilder, who has won medals at many national-level events.
He recently reached another milestone -- representing India at the 58th Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Bangkok, which started on September 22. Competing in the 80-plus kg category in the 50-60 age group, Chapparband is taking part in the international championship organised by the Indian Bodybuilding Federation. For a small-town businessman and self-trained bodybuilder, who started with limited resources, this is a big reward for years of his hard work.
Chapparband started working out to lose weight when he was around 48. He then weighed 105 kg and his friends and relatives advised him to lose weight. “My friends and relatives made fun of me because I was fat. It got me thinking about doing something to lose weight. I joined a gym and changed my eating habits. What started as an attempt to lose a few kilos soon became a demanding lifestyle,” he told TNSE.
Chapparband gave up oily and calorie-rich food and focussed more on his exercise routine. He followed a disciplined diet and even avoided eating at functions. “The results came faster than I expected. Within seven months, I lost 40 kg. This transformation surprised not only me but also my friends and relatives.” he said.
From weight loss to bodybuilding
For Chapparband, losing weight was only the beginning. Watching youngsters work out rigorously at the gym, he too decided to take his fitness journey to the next level. But he soon realised that bodybuilding was different from simply losing weight.
“It is completely a different game. Building a competition-level physique requires discipline, determination and commitment. You have to work harder, train consistently and follow a strict diet,” he said.
At 51, he participated in a bodybuilding championship, but did not win a medal. But that did not discourage him. For him, being with professional bodybuilders on the stage itself was a big achievement.
“I did not win a medal in my first competition. Many people, including young participants, appreciated me for taking part in the competition at 51. That meant more to me than winning an award,” he said.
Unlike many professional bodybuilders, who have specialised trainers, nutritionists and visit sophisticated gyms, Chapparband trained himself with limited resources. He relied on online videos and YouTube channels to master training techniques and to eat a healthy diet.
His gym at Nidagundi has basic equipment. He spends around three hours in the morning and two hours in the evening there. Chapparband has participated in over 40 state-level competitions organised by the Association of Bodybuilders in Karnataka. He has secured first place four times and finished second and third in several competitions.
He won a bronze medal at the 16th National Bodybuilding Championship organised by the Indian Bodybuilding Federation at Karimnagar in Telangana. He secured a bronze in the Masters category at the 13th Mr India Competition at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.
Looks younger than his sons
Chapparband has two sons. One works in Bengaluru, while the other runs a small business at Nidagundi. His friends, who once made fun of him, now tell his sons that their father looks younger than them.
Chapparband believes that his experience is relevant to those aged above 40 and believes that it is too late for his children to become fitness freaks.