From fat to fit: Sahebalal Chapparband's inspiring journey

VIJAYAPURA: At an age when many people begin to slow down, cut back on strenuous physical activity and settle into a less-demanding routine, Sahebalal Chapparband is doing just the opposite.

At 55, the Nidagundi-based gym trainer spends nearly five hours a day working out, determined to keep himself physically fit. His fitness journey, however, did not begin with a dream of becoming a bodybuilder, but started with a simple desire to lose weight.

Now, after years of rigorous workout and disciplined diet, he has transformed himself from a man weighing 105 kg into a competitive bodybuilder, who has won medals at many national-level events.

He recently reached another milestone -- representing India at the 58th Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Bangkok, which started on September 22. Competing in the 80-plus kg category in the 50-60 age group, Chapparband is taking part in the international championship organised by the Indian Bodybuilding Federation. For a small-town businessman and self-trained bodybuilder, who started with limited resources, this is a big reward for years of his hard work.

Chapparband started working out to lose weight when he was around 48. He then weighed 105 kg and his friends and relatives advised him to lose weight. “My friends and relatives made fun of me because I was fat. It got me thinking about doing something to lose weight. I joined a gym and changed my eating habits. What started as an attempt to lose a few kilos soon became a demanding lifestyle,” he told TNSE.

Chapparband gave up oily and calorie-rich food and focussed more on his exercise routine. He followed a disciplined diet and even avoided eating at functions. “The results came faster than I expected. Within seven months, I lost 40 kg. This transformation surprised not only me but also my friends and relatives.” he said.