GLP-1 medicine use without expert advice dangerous: Doctors

BENGALURU: With the growing use of GLP-1 medicines for diabetes and weight loss, doctors have raised concerns over their use without proper medical advice, wrong dosing and the medicines being bought from unverified online sources. These are prescription drugs to be started after a proper medical assessment, doctors said, warning that it is dangerous to turn to online consultations or non-medical professionals for advice on these medicines.

GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is a hormone naturally produced in the body after having food. It helps control blood sugar by supporting insulin release, slowing down digestion and reducing appetite. GLP-1 receptor agonists are medicines that act like this hormone and are mainly used to treat type 2 diabetes. Some are also approved for weight management, depending on the patient’s medical condition.

“GLP-1 analogues are being used increasingly in our country. Unfortunately, we are seeing more unauthorised prescriptions by people who are not doctors, such as beauty experts or gym specialists. The practice should not be promoted,” said Dr Pramila Kalra, an endocrinologist at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

Dr Kalra said such people may not know which patients can safely take these medicines, how they should be started or how side effects should be monitored. Increasing the dose too quickly in the hope of getting faster results can also lead to more side effects, she said.

Another concern is the growing availability of GLP-1 medicines through online sources. Patients looking for cheaper options may not always know the source of the medicine, or whether it has been stored properly.