Government has not initiated separate probe into SIR irregularities: CM Shivakumar

MYSURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the state government has not initiated any separate investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as the Election Commission is already looking into the matter. Speaking to reporters after arriving by helicopter at Hitnehebbagilu in Periyapatna taluk to participate in the ‘Praja Seva Andolana’ programme, Shivakumar said the Election Commission itself is investigating the issue.

“Details about where the application forms were printed and how they reached the BJP are coming to light. The truth has become clear to the Central Election Commission. Let us see what action it takes. We will take a decision thereafter,” he said.

Defending his recent interaction with the Election Commissioner over the issue, the chief minister said he had neither staged a dharna nor violated any law.

“I did not stage a protest before the Election Commissioner and violate any law. I only brought the issue to the commissioner’s notice through legal means. What is wrong with that? They had sought time to discuss the matter, and we questioned why more time was required. Eventually, a solution was found. Where is the question of a protest?” he said.

“If I have committed any wrongdoing, let a case be registered against me. The BJP is making such statements under pressure from its leadership. The law is the same for everyone. If I have disturbed public peace or violated the law, a case can be registered against me. These statements are being made for political reasons,” he said.