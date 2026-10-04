KSTDC to launch own food trucks to provide quality food to tourists in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is planning to launch its own food trucks – Mayura Ruchi on Wheels – in November to provide quality food to tourists at major destinations. The project was approved at a board meeting chaired by Tourism and Energy Minister KJ George on Saturday.

A KSTDC official said tenders will be floated from October 5, and the aim is to launch the trucks by the third week of November. “We are looking for the best in the field to operate customised vehicles with live kitchens, ensuring zero wastage and quick service. The operators will partner with the restaurants in the vicinity of tourist destinations for materials,” the official said, adding that each vehicle is expected to cost around Rs 30 lakh.

The KSTDC will operate one vehicle at each tourist destination, and the pilot project will be launched at Hampi, Nandi Hills, Bengaluru and Mysuru, to be followed by launches at Madikeri and Jog Falls. The official said items like sandwiches, fries, burgers, pizzas and ice creams, apart from south Indian breakfast dishes, such as idli, vada, dosa, some rice items, tea and coffee, will be available on the food trucks.

Citing the example of Bengaluru and Mysuru, the official said, the trucks move around Lal Bagh, Cubbon Park, Palace Grounds, Kadlekai Parishe, Mysuru Palace and wherever tourist footfall is high.