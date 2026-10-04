Lokayukta issues notice to Bengaluru West City Corporation officials

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta Justice BS Patil issued a notice to the officials of the Bengaluru West City Corporation to appear on October 5 for improper disposal of waste.

The notice was issued based on the report submitted by the deputy superintendent of police of the Lokayukta on lapses on the part of the officials in waste disposal.

The report highlighted the indiscriminate disposal of waste in Vijayanagar, RPC Layout, Shamanna Garden and Pipeline Road. These areas were also found to have indiscriminate dumping of waste generated from hotels, animals and debris from building demolition, leading to an unhygienic and unclean atmosphere in the localities.

A similar situation was found in the Sunkadakatte area when the Lokayukta police paid a surprise visit.

Therefore, the Lokayukta has opined that it was the result of lapses on the part of the chief commissioner, commissioner, joint commissioner, chief engineer and other officials of the West City Corporation. It will be viewed seriously if they fail to appear.

Charge sheet filed

Bengaluru Rural Lokayukta Police filed a charge sheet against two accused who allegedly grabbed nearly 6 acres of land of Bharathi Lakshmana Reddy (84) in Devanahalli taluk by creating a fake gift deed.

A fake gift deed was executed at the sub-registrar office at Hoskote on August 13, 2025, to transfer the said land to Lakshmi Devaamma, who impersonated the victim Bharathi, and her son Shravan Kumar.