Meet Diwakar Chenappa, the teacher-turned-date farmer from Karnataka

KARWAR: The few lines of Robert Frost’s poem -- The Road Not Taken -- go like this - Two roads diverged in a wood / I took the one less travelled / That made the difference. For Diwakar Chenappa, who is a date farmer, the road he took was not just less travelled, but the one nobody had travelled.

A teacher-turned-farmer, Diwakar, the second among three siblings, was pushed to the wall to give up his comfortable teaching job to care for his ailing father and try to earn a living.

“My father Chennappa gave us all three brothers a good education, while he toiled in the fields. He had brought 7-and-a-half acres of agricultural land at Gauribidanur, but never wanted any of us to pursue agriculture... Our property at Doddabegur near Bengaluru was notified for acquisition for a government housing project which is Mico Layout now.

Scared that he would be left without land, he bought agricultural property at Gauribidanur only because his sister was married off to that place and that was the only place where he could afford to buy land,” said Diwakar.

Diwakar, a 2000-batch Master of Social Work graduate from Bangalore University, says, “My father suffered a stroke in 2008. I decided to take care of him because my older brother was in the US, while my younger brother was working as a professor.

I was a faculty member at Tumakuru University and took a one-year break to care for my father. After weighing many options, I decided to pursue agriculture. My father never wanted his children to become farmers, but my destiny was here.”