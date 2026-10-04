Six, including three minors, held after fight over Insta post in Karnataka's Old Hubballi

HUBBALLI: Six persons, including three minors, have been detained over a social media post that led to kidnapping and assault in Old Hubballi recently.

It all started with a post on Instagram by a minor. Soon after he posted it, his friends commented on it and it caught the eye of his detractors too. On September 29, they called him near a hotel and thrashed him, telling him that their diktat ran in the area. On October 1, the attacked minor kidnapped a boy, who was part of the gang that thrashed him. The boy was beaten black and blue and dropped at KLE Hospital on the outskirts of Hubballi, a police source said.

“The investigation is going on into the incident and it is being probed from all angles. The Kidnapped boy is being treated at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi,” the source said.

Child specialist Kavan Deshpande said excessive use of social media apps and lack of monitoring by parents is leading to such problems. “Mobiles and other gadgets should be used to learn good things. Guardians have to take care of their wards, otherwise immature minds will fall into such traps,” Deshpande warned.