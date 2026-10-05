BCA student stabbed on campus in Ballalbagh, six booked

MANGALURU: A 20-year-old final-year BCA student of a private college in Ballalbagh was stabbed near his college canteen on Saturday. The injured has been identified as Mohammad Unais, a resident of Mithabagilu in Belthangady taluk.

Barke police said that the prime accused, Riyan, a first-year B.Com student from the same college who is a resident of Katipalla, and five others attacked Unais following an altercation.

In a complaint, the student said he had gone to a turf to play Kabaddi and, on his way back, noticed an altercation between his friend Rayiz and Riyan on the road near the turf. Unais was beaten by Riyan when the former and other students intervened to stop the altercation.

However, they left the spot. A few hours later, when Unais and his friends were standing near the college canteen, Riyan and five others arrived on two-wheelers, and stabbed him.

Unais sustained injuries on head, back, ear and other parts. He was shifted to the District Wenlock Hospital. The accused have been booked under Sections 09, 118(1), 115(2), 189(2), 189(4), and 191(2) of the BNS, 2023.