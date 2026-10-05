Body of drowned engineer in quarry near Jigani recovered after two-day search

BENGALURU: Nearly two days after software engineer Vinay drowned in a quarry near Jigani, his body was recovered on Sunday morning by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams.

According to police, Vinay, 30, a resident of Halasuru and a native of Andhra Pradesh, had gone trekking to Yellammanadoddi near Jigani with a trekking group on Friday.

Later that evening, around five members of the group entered the water-filled, 100-foot-deep stone quarry, where quarrying activities had stopped about 15 years ago.

According to Vinay’s friends, they had been swimming in the quarry for nearly an hour when Vinay, who was in the middle of the quarry, started screaming for help. However, he drowned before he could be rescued.

The group alerted the police, following which Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF, launched a rescue operation.

A scuba-diving team led by Eshwar Malpe also joined the operation. After a prolonged search, Vinay’s body was recovered on Sunday morning and sent for postmortem.

The group members said Vinay knew how to swim but was not a professional swimmer. Police suspect that he became fatigued while swimming in the middle of the quarry and drowned.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Jigani police station.