Drought relief inadequate Rs 50K per acre needed, says BY Vijayendra

TUMAKURU: Alleging that Karnataka’s coffers have been emptied by the Congress government’s guarantee schemes, state BJP president BY Vijayendra has demanded that the State Government provide Rs 50,000 per acre as drought relief to farmers and issue a white paper on the state’s financial position.

Speaking to reporters at Junjappana Hatti in Hagala­vadi of Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district on Sunday, Vijayendra alleged that the State Government had failed to adequately respond to the severe drought.

He said the government had announced only Rs 2,500 per hectare as relief (input subsidy), which he said was grossly inadequate. “The BJP has demanded Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers affected by drought,” he said. Vijayendra alleged that the state was facing a severe financial crisis owing to the Congress government’s guarantees.

Claiming that there was even a shortage of funds to pay salaries to employees in the police and irrigation departments, he demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar make the government’s financial position public through a white paper.

He also accused the government of waiting for assistance from the Centre. Vijayendra further alleged that Shivakumar was misusing power and claimed that the State Government was attempting to take over the NICE project and proceed with the Bidadi township project despite opposition from local residents.

On the Form-7 issue, the BJP leader alleged that the party workers were being targeted with FIRs for filing objections relating to electoral rolls. If applications were not in accordance with the rules, officials could reject them, he said, questioning the need to register cases against BJP workers.

Accusing Shivakumar of becoming “arrogant with power”, Vijayendra said people were watching the developments and would respond at the appropriate time.