FIR against BJP BLA for ‘false’ Form 7s in Malleshwaram

BENGALURU: The Vyalikaval police have registered an FIR against a woman BJP Booth Level Agent (BLA) and others for allegedly tampering with voter records through Form 7 applications in Ward No. 64 of the Malleshwaram Assembly constituency. The case was registered following a complaint filed by Congress leader Anoop Iyengar on October 2.

Iyengar, allegedly found that several Form 7 applications had been submitted claiming that voters residing in the area were either absent or had permanently shifted. On examining the records, he found that 778 Form 7 applications had been submitted.

He alleged that several of these applications contained false information, as the voters concerned were still residing in the constituency. Iyengar alleged that persons associated with the BJP and the RSS had conspired to target polling booths dominated by a particular community and deprive legitimate voters of their right to remain on the electoral rolls.

A significant number of the applications were allegedly submitted in the name of GS Vasanthalakshmi, who identified herself as a BJP BLA. The complainant alleged that the signatures on several forms purportedly submitted by her were different and showed significant variations. This raised suspicion that the applications may have been submitted by different persons, or that her signature may have been forged, the complaint added.

The complainant alleged the accused had conspired to provide false information and create fabricated documents with the intention of causing harm to others. Police have registered the case under sections relating to cheating by personation, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other offences. Police said the documents would be verified before action is taken.