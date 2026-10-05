Karnataka’s push for 1,000 KPSs raises concerns over rural school closures

BENGALURU: As School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa is going full steam establishing Karnataka Public Schools (KPSs) across the state – despite his assurance of not closing existing government schools in Karnataka – it is mostly the rural students who are at the receiving end.

The students being shifted to KPSs from their local schools are facing severe socioeconomic hindrances that undermine the potential of any sustainable education for them, let alone a holistic one. The minister has been consistently batting for the KPS model of education, which envisions unified campuses for education from the pre-primary to pre-university levels. A couple of months earlier, Bangarappa announced that 1,000 KPSs would be established across Karnataka in phases.

However, education activists and some officials within the department believe that the move will have grave consequences. Personnel at the state government’s School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) are equally concerned by the developments.

“Although he (Madhu Bangarappa) said during the legislative session that he would not close down any government schools, on the contrary, there are attempts to do so. The Right to Education Act accounts for neighbourhood schools within walking distance as a very clearly defined responsibility of both local bodies and the state government,” said Dr NiranjanaradhyaVP, the chief convenor of the People’s Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education.