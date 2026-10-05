Prostitution racket busted in Belagavi, man arrested

BELAGAVI: The Athani Rural police have arrested a man for allegedly running a prostitution racket at Shivashakti Lodge located on the Athani-Raiderahatti road in Athani taluk.

Acting on a tip-off received by Athani Circle Inspector Santosh D Hallur on October 3, police conducted a raid at the lodge. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan, Additional SP R B Basargi and DySP Prashant G Munnolli. During the raid, police rescued a woman who was allegedly being used for prostitution and took Malappa Dileep Kamble of Aratal village, Athani taluk, into custody for further legal action.

Police said lodge manager Rahul Maddy of Athani and Ganesh Sankapal of Gunde­wadi were allegedly involved in keeping the woman at the lodge and facilitating the prostitution activity. The raid team comprised Circle Inspector Santosh D Hallur, Head Constable B R Patil, police constables Y M Meti and G P Rathod, woman police constable S B Khot, panch witnesses and an Anganwadi worker from the Women and Child Welfare Department.