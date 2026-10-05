Search warrant against BJP booth-level agent in Ballari district

BALLARI: The political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has intensified in Ballari, with police obtaining a search warrant against BJP Booth Level Agent (BLA-1) Motkar Srinivas following the registration of an FIR. The development has triggered strong protests from BJP leaders, who have accused the police of acting under political pressure. Police obtained the warrant from a court following the FIR.

Srinivas had reportedly submitted a complaint to the election authorities seeking re-verification of the eligibility of 7,561 voters in the district. Following this, Congress BLA-1 Gautam lodged a complaint against Srinivas, which led to the registration of an FIR.

“We are not afraid of search warrants. The police are deliberately targeting our leaders and workers. If our workers are harassed, we will lay siege to the police station concerned and even the residence of the officer responsible,” BJP leaders warned. The BJP has called for a massive protest in Ballari on Monday, demanding action against the police personnel involved in the case. The party has planned to take out a protest march from

Royal Circle and subsequently lay siege to the Brucepet and APMC police stations, where it believes action against its leaders was initiated.