Spend Rs 200 crore Jatre fund on infrastructure & farmers, JDS tells government

BENGALURU: The JDS has criticised the Congress-led state government’s proposed expenditure of Rs 200 crore on Bengaluru Jatre, questioning the need for organising such an event when the city continues to grapple with pothole-ridden roads, traffic congestion and inadequate infrastructure.

In a post on X on Sunday, the party likened the government’s move to ancient Roman Emperor Nero playing the fiddle while Rome burned, accusing the government of prioritising festivities over public needs. The party asked Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda who floated the idea of organising the event.

The JDS alleged that the government failed to provide essential infrastructure such as good roads and regular water and electricity supplies. It questioned the diversion of funds from agencies such as BDA, Bescom and BMRCL for organising Jatre.

Also pointing out that the state is reeling under drought and farmers are in distress due to crop-losses, the Opposition party suggested that the amount should be diverted to providing relief to them.