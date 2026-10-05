Sulepete Constable held taking Rs 3,000 to ease bail conditions

KALABURAGI: Anil Kumar, a constable attached to the Sulepete Police Station of Chincholi taluk was trapped red-handed by the Lokayukta police while receiving a bribe of Rs 3,000 for recording the attendance of a person released on bail, sources in the Lokayukta Police said here on Sunday.

The source said that Lokayukta sleuths conducted the trap under the leadership of investigating officer Ravikumar on Saturday as per the guidance of the Lokayukta SP Siddharaju C.

Based on a complaint filed by Chandrakant Ranganur from Gadikeshwara village that the constable has demanded Rs 3,000 for relaxing the condition of bail from giving attendance every Sunday.

It is reported that the complainant had secured bail from the court, which had directed him to appear before the investigating officer at the Sulepete Police Station every month.

However, the complaint alleges that Constable Anil Kumar, who is a writer at Sulepete Police Station, insisted that Chandrakant should report to the station every Sunday to mark his attendance. Furthermore, the constable allegedly threatened to have the bail cancelled and send him back to jail if he failed to give the bribe amount.

As per the suggestion from the Lokayukta police, Chandrakant contacted constable Anilkumar and showed interest to pay the bribe. Anilkumar asked Chandrakant to send the amount through phone pay to the mediator Krishna’s mobile Number.

Chandrakant sent the amount and the Lokayukta Police caught both Anilkumar and Krishna.