10-15-year plans on cards to develop BMRDA areas: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: “Comprehensive plans for the next 10-15 years are being prepared to develop areas under the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA),” said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday.

At the Strategic Senior Advisory Group meeting of Bangalore Metropolitan Region Economic Development Plan here, he said all areas of Bengaluru Urban District will be brought under the jurisdiction of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

“The state’s economy is set to reach $1 trillion by 2047. A plan has been prepared to reach $400-420 billion by 2037. In addition, a blueprint is being prepared for a smooth traffic system, housing and industrial development in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region (BMR). Nine new integrated industrial townships have to be built in BMR,” the CM said.

Shivakumar said, “7,900 acres of land has been acquired and the process is on to acquire 5,600 acres more. Our government has announced an AI City to be built on the lines of Singapore’s Punggol. Land has to be identified to establish an AI University.”

At the meeting, Shivakumar and Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stressed the need for a detailed plan to ensure smooth traffic in Bengaluru and its outskirts.

They also stressed the need to expand the Metro network by 312 km by 2037, besides expanding the suburban rail connectivity. The meeting discussed a proposal to build a 210-km ring road connecting 10 additional hubs and connecting Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) Phase 2 with NICE Road.