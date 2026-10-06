AI training likely from Class nine in Karnataka government schools

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that an Artificial Intelligence (AI) training programme has been launched in government schools from Class 9 onwards and officials have been directed to explore the possibility of introducing it from Class 6 with support from the Department of Information Technology and private organisations.

Reviewing the progress achieved in the implementation of development schemes by various departments, Shivakumar said Google has expressed interest in providing AI training for students of government schools. He directed the officials to identify land for establishing an AI University. On shortage of teachers in schools, he said steps are being taken to outsource 956 teachers.

He said 25 lakh SMSs have been sent to farmers under the Chief Minister’s Raitha Chaitanya Agritech Mission. A chatbot integration is on and preparations are on to invite tenders for drone and satellite-based crop assessment and digital crop survey. The JFarm app under the Chief Minister Negilu Yogi scheme will be operational from November 1 with 2.5 lakh members. The government aims to train and prepare 2,000 farmers for agricultural and horticultural exports by March next. “Group farming, scientific processing and storage, and floriculture will be promoted,’’ he said.

On the plan to develop 1000 Karnataka Public Schools, he said deputy commissioners have been empowered to approve DPRs and tenders. Foundation stones for the schools will be laid by November 14. The government also has plans to develop 100 KPSs through CSR funding with companies showing interest in developing 60 schools.