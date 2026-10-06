Karnataka ASHA workers begin statewide protest over remuneration

BENGALURU: Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) launched a week-long protest across the state on Monday seeking a hike in remuneration, timely payment of incentives and immediate action to tackle problems related to their app-based work. Thousands of activists are expected to participate in the protest called by the Karnataka State Joint ASHA Workers’ Union at district and taluk headquarters.

The union leaders said the health activists received a hike of only Rs 1,500 in the past nine years despite the rise in the cost of living.

They demanded that the combined honorarium provided by the state government and incentives from the Centre be fixed at a minimum of Rs 15,000. The union leaders said the state government has not fulfilled its promise.

The activists expressed concern over the delay in payment of honorarium and incentives.

Referring to the ‘Samasta’ app, the activists said they are being forced to use it without providing mobiles. Those using the app are facing technical and server-related problems. They have to maintain physical as well as digital records on which more time is spent.

The union leaders demanded that the pending incentives be released immediately and monthly payments made on time. The union leaders said that they would intensify the agitation if the state government fails to meet their demands at the earliest.