Karnataka Prisons DIG held for forging SC order to free convict, exploiting his wife to get him released

BENGALURU: A Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services was arrested by the Parappana Agrahara police for allegedly assisting a life convict walk out of the prison by submitting a forged Supreme Court order. The probe also revealed that the officer had allegedly sexually exploited the convict’s wife in exchange for helping secure her husband’s release.

The accused has been identified as M Somashekar, who is currently serving as DIG (North Range). He was arrested on Sunday and remanded in police custody till October 9.

According to the police, the case pertains to convict Shankar A, convicted by the Fast Track Court-I in connection with a 2001 kidnapping-for-ransom case registered by the Chickpet police. On July 12, 2004, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. His appeals before the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court were unsuccessful as both courts upheld his conviction and sentence.

Shankar, who was serving his life sentence at the Bengaluru Central Prison, was released on November 13, 2018, after a forged Supreme Court order was submitted to the prison authorities. Eight years after his release, the incident came to light after the Superintendent (in-charge) of Bengaluru Central Prison filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police on May 20, 2026. The police subsequently began an investigation.