NDA seeks Governor’s direction to Karnataka government to stop interference in SIR

BENGALURU: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in Karnataka on Tuesday apprised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of their concerns regarding the State Government’s alleged interference in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The NDA delegation led by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayaswamy and senior leaders from BJP and JDS appealed to the Governor to issue directions to the State Government to ensure that false, unwarranted FIRs and criminal cases under the BNS ACT 2023 are not registered against individuals, including BJP party workers in the SIR exercise.

The NDA leaders expressed serious concern and disapproval over the alleged undue influence exerted by the State Government on the constitutional process of SIR.

"It is also distressing to note that the Chief Electoral Office appears to have succumbed to such pressure," the NDA leaders stated in the memorandum.

They also requested the Governor to issue appropriate directions to the State Government to safeguard the interest of individuals who filed objections through Form-7s.

"A process that must remain transparent, impartial and strictly within the framework of law cannot be allowed to be influenced by political interests. We apprised the Hon’ble Governor of our concerns regarding the alleged misuse of official machinery and attempts to facilitate the inclusion or retention of persons who are not eligible to be on Karnataka’s electoral rolls," Kumaraswamy stated after submitting a memorandum to the Governor at the Lok Bhavan.