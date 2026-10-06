No change in BNP’s ESZ boundary: Karnataka wildlife board

BENGALURU: A standing committee of the state wildlife board on Monday decided not to alter the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) boundary of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP). Instead, it has decided to strengthen the existing boundary and ensure minimal man-animal conflict.

The move comes against the request of wildlife conservationists and experts, including those from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), to expand the ESZ boundary for the protection of wild animals.

The fragmented BNP abutting the state capital is spread across 260.5sqkm having an ESZ of 168.84sqkm, where a 1km boundary is maintained for 61 villages and 100 metres for 16 villages. The proposal of the Indian Institute of Management- Bengaluru to expand its existing campus will also come within the ESZ. It is pending before the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for clearance.

At the meeting, chaired by Forest, Environment and Ecology minister Ramalinga Reddy, the rationalisation of Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary in Shivamogga was also decided. Officials who were present at the meeting said that this decision was taken after taking inputs from all stakeholders, including local residents. The area now comprises 397.7sqkm from the earlier boundary of 395.16sqkm, comprising 41 villages. The officials said the expansion will not affect the villagers, and the right to settlements will continue.

Later in the day, Ramalinga chaired the tiger foundation meeting, where stress was laid on an order issued in January to ensure that 30% of funds generated is diverted for eco-tourism and eco-development. The minister also instructed the officials to boost the morale of the staffers at the anti-poaching camps, watchers and patrolling staff.