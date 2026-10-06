No names deleted while processing applications: Karnataka chief electoral officer Anbukkumar

BENGALURU: Setting aside apprehensions and fears among people, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, V Anbukkumar on Monday said that so far, no names have been deleted from the electoral rolls and the due process is being followed for each application.

He told reporters, “So far, no case has been filed pertaining to deletions and no deletion has taken place. The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have been directed to follow the due process while handling each case for deletion, inclusion and correction. Action will be taken against those filing false details for deletion.”

Explaining the process, he said an individual objector can file a maximum of ten applications while the Booth Level Agent (BLA), assigned by registered political parties, can file 50 applications. The notice for deletion is issued to the person filing the objection and to the person against whom it is issued. Both parties are given seven days to file objections and withdraw the complaint. After that, a speaking order for deletion is issued. This can be challenged before the District Election Officer and the CEO, he said.

As per data till October 4, the CEO’s office received 22,05,171 applications, of which 91,278 are Form 7 for deletion. Also, 11,98,484 Form 8 for correction, 9,10,732 Form 6 for inclusion and 4,677 Form 6A for inclusion of NRIs were received.

He said that of all the Form-7s received, those objecting to proposed inclusion are nil. So far, no bulk deletion has taken place and no cases have been filed, he added.

He said that all 22.05 lakh applications will not be processed while publishing the final electoral rolls on October 27.