No names deleted while processing applications: Karnataka chief electoral officer Anbukkumar

BENGALURU: Setting aside apprehensions and fears among people, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, V Anbukkumar on Monday said that so far, no names have been deleted from the electoral rolls and the due process is being followed for each application.
He told reporters, “So far, no case has been filed pertaining to deletions and no deletion has taken place. The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have been directed to follow the due process while handling each case for deletion, inclusion and correction. Action will be taken against those filing false details for deletion.”
Explaining the process, he said an individual objector can file a maximum of ten applications while the Booth Level Agent (BLA), assigned by registered political parties, can file 50 applications. The notice for deletion is issued to the person filing the objection and to the person against whom it is issued. Both parties are given seven days to file objections and withdraw the complaint. After that, a speaking order for deletion is issued. This can be challenged before the District Election Officer and the CEO, he said.
As per data till October 4, the CEO’s office received 22,05,171 applications, of which 91,278 are Form 7 for deletion. Also, 11,98,484 Form 8 for correction, 9,10,732 Form 6 for inclusion and 4,677 Form 6A for inclusion of NRIs were received.
He said that of all the Form-7s received, those objecting to proposed inclusion are nil. So far, no bulk deletion has taken place and no cases have been filed, he added.
He said that all 22.05 lakh applications will not be processed while publishing the final electoral rolls on October 27.
CEO’s office got 58,220 Form 7s till September 23
The applications received till September 23 will be processed while publishing the final rolls on October 27. Those received after September 22 will be processed during the special summary revision and the names of electors will be included or deleted in subsequent rolls. The first list will be published in January, he said.
Data showed that till September 23, the CEO’s office received 58,220 Form 7s for deletion, 7,86,520 Form 6s for inclusion, 4,528 Form 6As for inclusion of NRI voters and 10,99,875 Form 8s for correction.
Anbukkumar said the forms listed for deletion could include bulk applications. The break-up of the categories of deletion applied for has been sought from DEOs and EROs, he said, and added that the issue of bulk deletion came to his knowledge only a week ago.
He said applications for inclusion, deletion and correction were being received daily as the electoral rolls were open for updating, which is a continuous process. The DEOs and EROs have been directed to look into it and take suitable action.
On the issue of pre-printed forms, he said directions have been issued for inquiry. So far, FIRs have been filed by individuals and he cannot comment on them as the matter is sub-judice. SIR is being conducted in a transparent manner and action will be taken against any double entries or false deletions, he said.
Data from the CEO’s office showed that as on October 5, Karnataka has 4,50,29,916 electors, and a total of 43,82,313 notices were generated in Karnataka, of which 43,55,818 notices were delivered.
Also, the hearing of 36,89,063 applications has been completed by EROs, while 6,66,755 are pending. The last date for hearing is October 12 and the last date for disposal of claims and objections and notice phase is October 22.