Teachers, Graduates poll will test BJP, JDS unity, vote transfer in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Four Legislative Council seats go to the polls on October 23, and analysts say the contest will be a real test of BJP-JDS unity and how well the two parties share votes.

In three seats, JDS-leaning voters will be asked to back BJP candidates, and in one, BJP’s base will be asked to back the JDS candidate. Leaders of all parties will be watching whether the transfers happen seamlessly. In South-East Graduates’ constituency, BJP’s KM Suresh faces Congress’s Shashi Hulikuntemutt. In West Graduates’ constituency, BJP’s SV Sankanur is up against Congress’s Mohan Limbikai, and in North-East Teachers’ constituency, BJP’s Shashil Namoshi faces Congress’s Sharanappa Mathur.

In Bangalore Teachers’ constituency, NDA has fielded AP Ranganath of JDS against Puttanna of the Congress. The NDA holds three of these four seats and Congress one, so the pressure is uneven. For the NDA, the task is to defend what it has, and as Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy claims, win all four.

For the Congress, any additional seat is a bonus. The Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies have traditionally favoured the BJP, which makes the BJP’s own vote the NDA’s biggest asset. It also means the alliance’s weaker link may be the one seat where BJP must carry its partner’s candidate, and BJP votes must move to the JDS nominee. “I am confident the votes will be transferred in large numbers,” Ranganath told TNIE.

In South-East Graduates’, West Graduates’ and North-East Teachers’, BJP is the lead partner and JDS is asked to deliver votes. These are seats the NDA already holds, so any slip would cost it.

Kumaraswamy said the BJP-JDS combine had made a major contribution to the education sector when in power, and he expects teachers, graduates and young voters to vote against the government because of the KPSC scandals.