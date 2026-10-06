Two per cent reservation for sportspersons in Karnataka government jobs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government issued an order providing 2% reservation for sportspersons in government jobs. The state Cabinet had earlier approved the same where 2% reservation will be provided to those sportspersons who have achieved excellence in sports in recruitment to state civil services.

Under the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, 2% of vacancies in direct recruitment will be reserved for eligible sports achievers across General Merit, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes categories. To qualify, a sports achiever must have been domiciled in Karnataka for at least 10 years and participated in specified sports or games at national or international events, besides representing Karnataka in at least one recognised national championship. It could be individual or as a team participation.

The rules also provide for weightage marks based on sporting achievements while determining merit under the sports quota. In case of a tie, candidates who have achieved excellence in individual events will get priority over those from team events.

As per the notification, sports achievers can seek recruitment under the 2% sports quota even if they are eligible under other recruitment rules. Medal winners in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Asian Para Games or Commonwealth Games can also apply. Candidates must possess the prescribed minimum educational qualification.

Where a candidate has multiple sporting achievements, weightage will be based on the highest achievement. For competitive exams, 50% of the written exam marks along with the marks awarded for sporting achievement will determine merit under the sports quota. For persons with disabilities, the 2% sports quota will apply only to posts identified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.