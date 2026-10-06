Two per cent reservation for sportspersons in Karnataka government jobs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government issued an order providing 2% reservation for sportspersons in government jobs. The state Cabinet had earlier approved the same where 2% reservation will be provided to those sportspersons who have achieved excellence in sports in recruitment to state civil services.
Under the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, 2% of vacancies in direct recruitment will be reserved for eligible sports achievers across General Merit, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes categories. To qualify, a sports achiever must have been domiciled in Karnataka for at least 10 years and participated in specified sports or games at national or international events, besides representing Karnataka in at least one recognised national championship. It could be individual or as a team participation.
The rules also provide for weightage marks based on sporting achievements while determining merit under the sports quota. In case of a tie, candidates who have achieved excellence in individual events will get priority over those from team events.
As per the notification, sports achievers can seek recruitment under the 2% sports quota even if they are eligible under other recruitment rules. Medal winners in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Asian Para Games or Commonwealth Games can also apply. Candidates must possess the prescribed minimum educational qualification.
Where a candidate has multiple sporting achievements, weightage will be based on the highest achievement. For competitive exams, 50% of the written exam marks along with the marks awarded for sporting achievement will determine merit under the sports quota. For persons with disabilities, the 2% sports quota will apply only to posts identified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
If sufficient eligible sports persons are not available to fill the 2 per cent sports quota, the remaining vacancies shall be filled by candidates belonging to the same category under the existing vertical reservation.
The department has assigned weightage marks based on achievements in national and international tournaments.
Sports prize money to be revised, says Deputy CM
The Karnataka Government is reviewing the prize money for sportspersons by comparing it with other states, DCM Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the sports portfolio, said. He said the matter had already been discussed with CM DK Shivakumar and information on prize amounts offered by other states had been examined. “The CM and I will announce the revised prize money tomorrow,” he said.
MLC GOOLIGOWDA SEEKS ENHANCED CASH AWARDS FOR ASIAN GAMES MEDALLISTS
MLC and Guarantee Implementation Authority Vice-Chairman Dinesh Gooligowda has urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the youth empowerment and sports portfolio, to enhance cash incentives for Karnataka sportspersons who win medals at the Asian Games. In a letter to the duo, Gooligowda sought an increase in the cash award to Rs 1 crore for gold, Rs 50 lakh for silver and Rs 25 lakh for bronze medal winners, noting that Karnataka currently provides Rs 35 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.
Gooligowda also sought a grand felicitation for the eight Karnataka athletes who won 10 medals at the recent Asian Games at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall and urged the government to give them priority for the upcoming Rajyotsava awards.