ED arrests axed KPSC chairman, member Geetha

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested suspended chairman of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and KPSC member BV Geetha.

The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the alleged scam in recruitment of veterinary officers came to light recently; KPSC conducted the exam.

Sahukar was arrested following a second round of raids at his flat in Hoysala Dreamz apartment in Sanjaynagar’s Dollars Colony. The first raid was conducted on August 18. Sahukar was arrested after the ED examined documents related to the ongoing investigation and due to his non-cooperation during questioning.

ED officials searched Sahukar’s flat at mid-noon. The agency also searched the residence of BV Geetha and took her into custody in connection with the same case. Geetha is also alleged to have been non-cooperative. Accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, they arrived at Sahukar’s residence in two SUVs around noon and conducted a detailed search. The officials examined documents relating to financial transactions, bank accounts, properties and recruitment conducted during his tenure as KPSC chairman. Mobile phones, laptops, hard disks and other digital devices were also seized.

So far, the ED has arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and middleman Basavaraj Kannale, and taken them into custody. With the arrest of Sahukar and Geetha, the total number of arrests is four. The names of Sahukar, Geetha and other KPSC members, Shantha Hosamani and Elfreeda D’Silva, were reportedly spilled by suspended IAS officer Gangwar after his arrest.