ED arrests suspended Karnataka PSC chairman, member in veterinary exam money laundering case

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate has arrested the suspended chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, and the commission's member BV Geetha in connection with its money laundering case linked to severe alleged irregularities in the final selection of the veterinary officers’ recruitment exam in Karnataka, officials said on Wednesday.

Bengaluru zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested them following a fresh search operation conducted at their flats, they said. Both Sahukar and Geetha will be produced before a special PMLA court today.

The move comes days after the agency arrested one Basavaraj Kannale on September 17 and KPSC's then Examination Controller IAS Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar on September 18 for their alleged roles in leaking the question paper of the veterinary officers' recruitment exam in exchange for illegal bribes ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh for each candidate. Both have been remanded to 14 days of ED custody by the Special PMLA Court, as per the ED.

On August 18, the ED had also conducted searches at 21 places across Karnataka and Gujarat in connection with the case. These 21 premises were spread across Karnataka's Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Raichur, Karwar, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, and Bengaluru, and in Ahmedabad.