Karnataka CM to take final call on milk price hike; Rs 8 per litre rise likely after Dasara

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Tuesday authorised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take a final call on the proposed Rs 8 per litre hike in milk prices, with the State Government likely to seek the Election Commission of India’s approval before announcing the decision in view of the Model Code of Conduct which is in force for the MLC elections. As per the Cabinet agenda, the proposal was for Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre.

A senior Cabinet minister told The New Indian Express that several ministers had favoured the proposed hike and the issue was discussed at the Cabinet meeting. “We have left the final decision to the Chief Minister. Since the Model Code of Conduct will remain in force until October 23, the hike may be officially announced after that. It could come into effect, after Dasara, from November 1,” the minister said.

According to informed sources, the proposed increase would be shared in an 80:20 ratio, with Rs 6 per litre going to farmers and Rs 2 to milk unions. The unions had sought a 70:30 sharing formula. The final decision, however, is yet to be taken.

Sources in the government said that the Cabinet held a detailed discussion on the proposed milk price hike, including a comparison of milk prices in other states, which are higher than those in Karnataka.

The meeting also discussed the concerns of milk producers and milk unions, who have been putting pressure on the State Government for a hike citing rising operational costs.