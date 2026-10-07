Karnataka CM to take final call on milk price hike; Rs 8 per litre rise likely after Dasara

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Tuesday authorised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take a final call on the proposed Rs 8 per litre hike in milk prices, with the State Government likely to seek the Election Commission of India’s approval before announcing the decision in view of the Model Code of Conduct which is in force for the MLC elections. As per the Cabinet agenda, the proposal was for Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre.
A senior Cabinet minister told The New Indian Express that several ministers had favoured the proposed hike and the issue was discussed at the Cabinet meeting. “We have left the final decision to the Chief Minister. Since the Model Code of Conduct will remain in force until October 23, the hike may be officially announced after that. It could come into effect, after Dasara, from November 1,” the minister said.
According to informed sources, the proposed increase would be shared in an 80:20 ratio, with Rs 6 per litre going to farmers and Rs 2 to milk unions. The unions had sought a 70:30 sharing formula. The final decision, however, is yet to be taken.
Sources in the government said that the Cabinet held a detailed discussion on the proposed milk price hike, including a comparison of milk prices in other states, which are higher than those in Karnataka.
The meeting also discussed the concerns of milk producers and milk unions, who have been putting pressure on the State Government for a hike citing rising operational costs.
Animal Husbandry Minister Puttaranga Shetty, Agriculture Minister PM Narendra Swamy and others argued the need to increase the price.
“The Cabinet has left the final decision to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who will decide when the hike will be implemented and the quantum of the increase per litre,” a minister said.
The Karnataka Cabinet also discussed the proposed bus fare hike but deferred a decision to the next meeting for a detailed discussion. Transport Department officials argued that an increase was inevitable, a minister said.
Meanwhile, the State Government is inclined to hold zilla and taluk panchayat elections in the first week of January, followed by gram panchayat polls.
The Cabinet also discussed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the controversy surrounding Form 7 applications, including the possibility of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. With an SIT investigation reportedly not being considered an option, the meeting discussed expediting local police investigations into cases in which FIRs have already been registered.
Other decisions
Cabinet approves withdrawal of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944 (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2022
Rs 704 crore project to strengthen digitisation of state’s judicial system
Administrative approval for purchase of Emergency Responder Kits containing rescue equipment for volunteers selected under the Centre-sponsored Yuva Aapad Mitra scheme. The initiative aims to strengthen state’s preparedness to respond to natural disasters, emergencies
Subsidy scheme for 9,600 women dairy farmers