Karnataka Congress is unstable, misusing power: BJP state chief Vijayendra

DHARWAD: “Murders, breach of law, misuse of power, blatant real estate business and other illegal activities are in abundance under the Congress government. Police stations have become Congress offices. Price hikes, unemployment, creating confusion over SIR and false assurances over developmental issues are the contributions of the Congress government,” alleged BJP state president BY Vijayendra here on Tuesday.

Speaking before the nomination of BJP leader SV Sankanur as the party candidate for the West Graduates constituency, he said the state government is not stable and the financial condition of the state is pathetic. This has put Chief Minister DK Shivakumar under tremendous pressure, rendering him helpless, which can be clearly perceived through his attitude, he added.

Shivakumar is busy setting up his real estate business, while Home Minister Priyank Kharge is trying to maintain his identity by teaching law to others. But Kharge should answer how many murders have occurred since he assumed charge, Vijayendra said.

Confusion is being created over SIR and police are registering false cases against BJP workers. The public is witnessing it all and will teach the ruling party a lesson when the time comes, he said. In Kerala, the Congress government has accepted SIR, but here the government has a problem. Let the Election Commission do its work. Those whose names are genuinely missing will get a chance to add to the list, he added. The government is following anti-farmer policies. Power was cheaper a few days ago, but now the tariff has been increased, he said.

MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are protesting at Akashvani Bhavan in New Delhi against SIR, only to prevent a rebellion within their party.