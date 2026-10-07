Rahul Gandhi creating confusion over SIR, says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

MULBAGAL (KOLAR DISTRICT): Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is creating confusion over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list by raising the alleged issue of vote theft.

While participating in Kempe Gowda Jayanti in Mulbagal, the minister told reporters that widespread discussion following the launch of the SIR is a positive development. He said that while it is claimed that around 90,000 applications for deletion have been received, the processing of these applications is yet to begin. He asked what information Chief Minister has and questioned the basis for staging protest in front of the Election Commission’s office in New Delhi.

He said the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project has not progressed beyond Hassan district. He said that those who had promised to bring 10tmcft water have now scaled it down to 2tmcft, and for the past two years, they have been stalling by merely saying next year.

He asked the State Government to present its achievements during its first 100 days in office to the public.

Even though schemes like ‘Sadrudha Sankalpa’ were announced, the government must clarify whether funds have been allocated for them, he said.

He slammed the Five Guarantee schemes, pointing out that the status of the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme remains unclear and now the government has been forced to increase milk prices.

He cautioned the government to not to mishandle relief measures for farmers. The situation should not reach a point where drought is declared merely due to threats of resignation by MLAs, he said.

He said that Chief Minister and MLAs have spent a disproportionate amount of time traveling to Delhi to take instructions from the party high command and the public is aware of the discussions regarding power-sharing.