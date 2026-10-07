Two FIRs registered in Karnataka's Jayanagar, Malleswaram over alleged fraudulent Form 7 applications

BENGALURU: Two separate FIRs were registered on Monday in connection with the alleged submission of fraudulent Form 7 applications seeking the deletion of voters from the electoral rolls in the Jayanagar and Malleswaram Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

So far, three FIRs have been registered in Bengaluru city over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

The Jayanagar police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by former Jayanagar MLA from the Congress, Sowmya Reddy, who alleged that 5,698 voters had been shown as having permanently shifted from the constituency through Form 7 applications during the ongoing SIR exercise.

Reddy alleged that Ramakrishna and Yogesh, identified as BJP-linked Booth Level Agents (BLAs), along with others, deliberately submitted false information in the Form 7 applications.

She further alleged that the exercise disproportionately targeted voters belonging to minority communities and other sections perceived to be politically unfavourable to the BJP and its allies.

The complainant further alleged that the names and voter ID details of two citizens, C Ramesh and his wife Roopa, were used to submit Form 7 applications without their knowledge or consent. She also alleged that some of the applications submitted to Booth Level Officer Lokesh contained forged signatures.