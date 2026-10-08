As drought takes effect, rice prices shoot up in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Drought in Karnataka has begun to impact rice production and its prices, with retail rates of several varieties of rice rising by Rs 25-30 per kg over the last three months.

One of the major rice-producing states, Karnataka is expected to see lower production this year as sowing in June was low. With harvesting beginning in November, traders and industry experts anticipate tighter supplies in the coming months.

Paddy is grown largely in Tungabhadra and Cauvery river basins, including Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Mysuru, Mandya and some parts of Malnad. Karnataka normally cultivates paddy in around 13 lakh hectares annually, but this year, it has reduced by over four lakh hectares due to severe drought in both basins.

The price of Sona Masuri variety in the wholesale market has increased from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 75 to Rs 80. Similarly, Kolam rice, which was around Rs 75 per kg, is reaching Rs 100.

Paddy’s high water use raises concern as dams run dry

AB Patil, president of the Institute of Agricultural Technologists and former agriculture adviser to the State Government, said paddy is one of the highest water-consuming crops. To produce 1 kg of paddy, it requires 3,500 litres to 4,000 litres of water. With dams running dry, farmers at the tail end of canals will not get water.

It is better for them to grow crops like pulses, oil seeds or ragi, but not paddy, he suggested. Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and former registrar, University of Agriculture Sciences, told TNIE that paddy sowing in Karnataka occurs in June /July, while harvesting stretches from October to November and sometimes to December. But this year, sowing has reduced drastically.