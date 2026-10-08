Elephant Dhananjaya frontrunner to carry howdah at Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari

MYSURU: Who will carry the golden howdah at the Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari has been intriguing Dasara enthusiasts over the last few days.

Now, Dhananjaya has emerged as the frontrunner from among four elephants shortlisted, with the other three being Mahendra, Ekalavya and Sugreeva. The name will be announced in two to three days, forest officials said.

Abhimanyu, who was the lead elephant till last year, has been retired from carrying the howdah as he has turned 60. The Forest Department has been training Dhananjaya, Mahendra, Prashantha, Ekalavya and Sugreeva for the Ambari duty. They are assessing the ability of the elephants to handle crowds, loud noises, continuous movement and the overall atmosphere of the Jamboo Savari.

The elephants are being assessed on various parameters, including their physical strength, stability, gait, temperament, endurance and performance during training. They have also been undergoing training to carry sandbags and the wooden howdah.

Dhananjaya has successfully completed this training. But he has displayed signs of mast or heat, which may make him irritable during the procession, forest department sources said.

District in-charge minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah indicated that Dhananjaya is most likely to be chosen for the prestigious responsibility.

At a recent meeting, he initially said that no decision had been taken. But he subsequently remarked, “most likely, Dhananjaya”. The statement triggered considerable discussion on social media and among Dasara enthusiasts.

Questions also remain over Mahendra, as his training carrying wooden howdah was cut short because of rain.