FIRs filed against Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal, corporator over alleged use of fake documents to delete voters’ names

VIJAYAPURA: Jalanagar and Gandhi Chowk police have registered separate FIRs against Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and BJP corporator Girish Patil over allegations of submitting fake documents and false information to get the names of living voters deleted from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In the first case, Jalanagar police registered an FIR on October 8 against MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal based on a complaint filed by Abdulrazak Moulasab Bagawan, 50, a vegetable trader and resident of Bagawan Colony in Vijayapura.

According to the FIR, Abdulrazak said he was a registered voter in Vijayapura City Assembly Constituency No. 30. He alleged that, despite being alive, a false death certificate was submitted to the Vijayapura City Corporation along with a letter purportedly issued on the MLA’s official letterhead, stating that he had died.

The alleged submission took place on September 3 and was intended to facilitate the deletion of his name from the electoral roll, the complaint stated.