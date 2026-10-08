Flyer alleges IndiGo flight delayed for Karnataka CM Shivakumar, airline cites operational reasons

BENGALURU: ​A flyer on IndiGo flight 6E 870 on Tuesday alleged that the flight was made to wait an hour on the tarmac before departure, awaiting the arrival of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. However, the airline maintained that the delay was due to operational reasons.

The flyer, Suparna Singh, took to X to raise the issue, adding that passengers on the flight from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, to Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi) had no choice but to wait, with little explanation from the airline.

A flight-tracking website shows the flight to have departed at 8:06 pm, about 36 minutes after its scheduled departure time of 7:30 pm.“VVIP culture alert- @IndiGo6E 6E870 flight from Bengaluru to Delhi waited for an hour on tarmac last eve till Karnataka CM arrived. A crew member confirmed that delay was on his account.

The pilot shared no reason. As passengers, we just waited,” the post published on Wednesday stated. It is learnt that Shivakumar was scheduled to fly to New Delhi on the same flight on Tuesday.